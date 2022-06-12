Police on the hunt for stolen electric bikes after burglary in Chichester

The two electric bikes (pictured) are estimated to be worth around £6,000, but are also said to be of considerable sentimental value to the victims.

Officers received reports of a break-in at a property some time between 4.30pm on Friday, June 3 and midday on Sunday, June 4.

Although the bikes themselves were stolen, the chargers were left behind.

One of the stolen bikes

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about the theft or the bikes. To get in touch, contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or online, quoting serial 645 of 05/06.

“These bikes are of great sentimental value to the victims, which goes beyond their significant intrinsic value,” said detective Nathan Taylor.

