Police on the lookout for missing teen, 16, from Bognor Regis

Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Layton, a 16-year-old boy who left an address in Bognor town centre on April 2.
By Connor Gormley
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:47 BST
Have you seen this 16-year-old?Have you seen this 16-year-old?
Officers are concerned for his welfare and believe he has links elsewhere in Bognor, as well as Durrington and Brighton.

He is 6 feet tall, slim, and it is not known what he was last wearing, a spokesperson said.

Anyone who sees him, has useful information, or knows his whereabouts, should call 999 and quote serial 1352 of 02/04.