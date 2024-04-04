Police on the lookout for missing teen, 16, from Bognor Regis
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Layton, a 16-year-old boy who left an address in Bognor town centre on April 2.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and believe he has links elsewhere in Bognor, as well as Durrington and Brighton.
He is 6 feet tall, slim, and it is not known what he was last wearing, a spokesperson said.
Anyone who sees him, has useful information, or knows his whereabouts, should call 999 and quote serial 1352 of 02/04.