Police release CCTV of Storrington bike theft suspect

A 68-year-old local man momentarily placed his Carrera in the cycle rack outside Chanctonbury Leisure Centre in Spierbridge Road, before it was stolen by an unknown person.

Police said the victim gave chase, along with members of staff and public, and in doing so, he fell to the ground, suffering head injuries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred around 3.50pm on Wednesday, February 2.

Police said officers have so far been unable to identify the suspect, and are now appealing for anyone who recgonises him to come forward.

Those with information can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference number 47220020443.