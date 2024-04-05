Police release image following report of suspected dangerous dog in Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows a report that a dog, believed to be a Rottweiler, became loose outside a Tesco Express store in Downland Drive, Southgate, Crawley.

A woman reported sustaining an injury from this dog, and also reported that her dog was injured.

The incident happened outside the store at about 6pm on February 26.

Police investigating a report of a suspected dangerous dog in Crawley have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture: Sussex Police

Now, officers investigating have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

He is described as a man aged between 20 or 30, 6ft with short dark hair and facial hair, wearing a brown coat, dark jeans and trainers.