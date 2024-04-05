Police release image following report of suspected dangerous dog in Crawley

Police investigating a report of a suspected dangerous dog in Crawley have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:16 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 14:22 BST
It follows a report that a dog, believed to be a Rottweiler, became loose outside a Tesco Express store in Downland Drive, Southgate, Crawley.

A woman reported sustaining an injury from this dog, and also reported that her dog was injured.

The incident happened outside the store at about 6pm on February 26.

Police investigating a report of a suspected dangerous dog in Crawley have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture: Sussex Police

Now, officers investigating have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

He is described as a man aged between 20 or 30, 6ft with short dark hair and facial hair, wearing a brown coat, dark jeans and trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the man is asked to come forward and report it to Sussex Police online or 101, quoting serial 957 of 27/02.