Police release image of Bognor Regis ‘criminal damage suspect’

A police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify this man?”

“We’d like to speak to him after significant damage was caused to the windows of a residential address in Andrew Avenue, Bognor Regis.”

Police said the incident appeared to be a ‘targeted attack possibly using a hammer’ and happened at about 3am on Wednesday (February 9).

Sussex Police said they have released this image after 'significant damage' was caused to the windows of a residential address in Andrew Avenue, Bognor Regis. Picture: Sussex Police.

The suspect is described as a white man of approximately 40 years of age, about 5’9”, of slim build and with a dark beard, police said.

Investigating officer, PC Matt Fisher, said: “This incident has left a family in fear of leaving their address and fearful that they will be subject to further damage to their property.

“I am hopeful that someone will know who this individual is and can assist us in bringing them to justice and give those affected some peace of mind.”

Anyone who recognises the suspect in the picture is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 47220024450.