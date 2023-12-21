BREAKING

Police searching for identity of man connected to racial abuse incident in Eastbourne

British Transport Police are searching for the identity of a man linked with a racial abuse incident in Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:12 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:12 GMT
Police said that the incident happened at around 7.00pm on Friday, July 28 outside Eastbourne Railway station.

A man approached the victim outside the station and began verbally abusing him. The man then got into a taxi and left the station, police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 350 of 30/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”