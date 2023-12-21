Police searching for identity of man connected to racial abuse incident in Eastbourne
British Transport Police are searching for the identity of a man linked with a racial abuse incident in Eastbourne.
Police said that the incident happened at around 7.00pm on Friday, July 28 outside Eastbourne Railway station.
A man approached the victim outside the station and began verbally abusing him. The man then got into a taxi and left the station, police said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 350 of 30/07/23.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”