Police investigating a serious assault in Brighton have released new images of people they would like to locate.

Police say a man in his 30s suffered serious head injuries following an assault on the Lower Promenade in Madeira Drive at around 6.50am on Sunday, 11 June.

The four men pictured are of interest – two of whom are captured on CCTV at the bar.