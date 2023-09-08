Police searching for two men involved in serious Brighton assault
Police investigating a serious assault in Brighton have released new images of people they would like to locate.
Police say a man in his 30s suffered serious head injuries following an assault on the Lower Promenade in Madeira Drive at around 6.50am on Sunday, 11 June.
The four men pictured are of interest – two of whom are captured on CCTV at the bar.
Police ask If you recognise them or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 738 of 11/06.