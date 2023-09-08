BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Police searching for two men involved in serious Brighton assault

Police investigating a serious assault in Brighton have released new images of people they would like to locate.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police say a man in his 30s suffered serious head injuries following an assault on the Lower Promenade in Madeira Drive at around 6.50am on Sunday, 11 June.

The four men pictured are of interest – two of whom are captured on CCTV at the bar.

Police ask If you recognise them or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 738 of 11/06.