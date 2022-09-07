Police seek man in connection with St Leonards criminal damage investigation
Police want to speak to a man in connection with a St Leonards criminal damage investigation.
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: “We’ve released CCTV of a man sought in connection with a criminal damage investigation.
“The footage, which appears to show a suspect throw objects at vehicles on a garage forecourt, was captured about 3am on August 21.
“The incident occurred at Garage on The Green, in The Green, St Leonards, and caused approximately £1,000 worth of damage.
“If you recognise the person in the footage, or if it is you, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220156817.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”
To view the full footage visit Hastings Police’s Facebook page.