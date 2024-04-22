Officers say the incident happened at the Co-op in Lintot Square, Southwater, last Thursday (April 18) at around 5.30pm.Police say they want to speak with three children seen in the image as they think they may be able to help with their enquiries.They are described as being between nine and 12 years old, with the first wearing a pink T-shirt and glasses, the second wearing a purple T-shirt, and the third wearing all black.A police spokesperson said: “If you know the children in the image, or have any information to report, we ask you to contact us via our online reporting form, or call 101 quoting reference 452 of 19/04.”