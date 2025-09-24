Police seeking to locate missing Crawley teen with links to Bognor and Horsham
Sussex Police are seeking to locate a missing teenager from Crawley who has links to Bognor Regis and Horsham.
The force are searching for 17-year-old Lewis, who was last seen in Crawley on Sunday, August 24.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lewis who has been reported missing from Crawley?
“The 17-year-old was last seen in the town on 24 August.
“Lewis is of slim build and 5'11", his last clothing is not known.
“Officers believe he also has links to Horsham and Bognor.
“Anyone who sees Lewis or has more information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1021 of 09/09.”