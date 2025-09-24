Police seeking to locate missing Crawley teen with links to Bognor and Horsham

By Matt Pole
Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:19 BST
Sussex Police are seeking to locate a missing teenager from Crawley who has links to Bognor Regis and Horsham.

The force are searching for 17-year-old Lewis, who was last seen in Crawley on Sunday, August 24.

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Lewis who has been reported missing from Crawley?

“The 17-year-old was last seen in the town on 24 August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Have you seen Lewis who has been reported missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Have you seen Lewis who has been reported missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Lewis is of slim build and 5'11", his last clothing is not known.

“Officers believe he also has links to Horsham and Bognor.

“Anyone who sees Lewis or has more information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1021 of 09/09.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice