Police set out priorities for tackling crime in Hastings town centre

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Richard Breeze said: “The main priorities are to combat business crime, such as shoplifting, and anti-social behaviour and drug related crime.

"Another one is hidden crime, such as human trafficking, exploitation, this could be through very low wages or the sex industry.

"There can be a link between dugs and shoplifting and we are looking to directly tackle high profile individuals, really concentrating our effort, and we have had some really good success with that, resulting in a prison sentence for one of our most prolific offenders a few weeks ago.

"We are targeting certain high harm individuals. We are not just looking at the theft, if there is intimidation of shop workers it is also a public order offence and we will charge for that. We have had reports of people going behind counters and we will charge burglary for that which has higher sentencing powers. We are also looking at these persons and if they have got a drug problem then making sure they get the treatment they need. It is about looking at it as a whole and getting people out of that loop.

"This week is county lines prevention week and we had an operation at the railway station with a metal detector looking for people who are coming down on the train for county lines drugs. We are pleased to say we didn’t actually find anyone with a weapon and we see that as a really positive sign, but we will keep up these operations and activities to get across the message that you will get caught if you carry a weapon.

“This is a pilot area for reducing serious and violent crime and we have seen a real change in behaviour.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, who was in Hastings for the launch of the hub, said: “It is those visible crimes that have an impact on people and if the police are seen to be taking action that makes everyone feel much safer. It is about restoring confidence back for the public.

"Wherever I go, people tell me they love their local officers, particularly the PCSO’s because they are the visible face of policing. Targeting those most prolific offenders who cause the most harm sends out a very strong message that they won’t be tolerated and will be dealt with. But if they have a substance misuse issue, we also want to help them.”

She added: “Across Sussex knife crime has reduced dramatically more so than it has nationally. There is a huge amount of work ongoing with this.”

The new police hub is situated at Harold Place, opposite Jempsons and the end of Robertson Street. Not only will the hub give police a more visible presence in the town centre but it will provide community engagement and a point of contact for local people.

It will form a base for Police Community Support officers and will be open to members of the public from 12pm – 1pm and 3pm – 4pm Monday – Saturday.

1 . Richard Breeze, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Sussex Police. Richard Breeze, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Sussex Police. Photo: staff

2 . Launch of Sussex Police's Engagement Hub in Hastings town centre on March 6 2024. Launch of Sussex Police's Engagement Hub in Hastings town centre on March 6 2024. Photo: staff