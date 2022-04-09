Police spotted in Worthing taking photos of phone booth

Photographer Eddie Mitchell saw them in Salvington Road.
His photos show a booth that appears to be a damaged and cordoned off with police tape.
Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and we will update this story as more information comes in.
Police were spotted in Salvington Road, Worthing, on Saturday, April 9. Picture: Eddie Mitchell. Police were spotted in Salvington Road, Worthing, on Saturday, April 9. Picture: Eddie Mitchell. Police were spotted in Salvington Road, Worthing, on Saturday, April 9. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.