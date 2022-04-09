Police spotted in Worthing taking photos of phone booth

Sussex Police officers were spotted taking photos of a phone booth in Worthing this morning (Saturday, April 9).

By Lawrence Smith
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:07 pm

Photographer Eddie Mitchell saw them in Salvington Road.

His photos show a booth that appears to be a damaged and cordoned off with police tape.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and we will update this story as more information comes in.

Police were spotted in Salvington Road, Worthing, on Saturday, April 9. Picture: Eddie Mitchell.
