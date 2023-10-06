Police have increased patrols in areas of the town centre in Hastings in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and crimes against businesses, Sussex Police has said.

The force added it is also working with various agencies to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

There have been a number of incidents in recent weeks in the town centre.

A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked on Hastings seafront in the early hours of Tuesday (October 3), police said.

Veiw over Hastings town centre.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the beach at Denmark Place, opposite The Carlisle, around 4am on Tuesday after a man was found with serious facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 34-year-old man from London was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Shop windows in Hastings town centre were also smashed overnight at the end of last month.

The attacks happened in the Wellington Place pedestrian area. The Oxfam charity shop had its window broken and nearby Jempsons bakers and coffee shop also had a window smashed.

Chief Inspector Kara Tombling said: “There are numerous actions currently being taken within Hastings town centre.

“A new policing operation is being implemented with a more focused approach on our engagement within the town to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, business crime and criminal damage.

“Alongside this, we have increased patrols in areas of concern and invite members of the public and businesses to engage with officers. We have already planned and successfully ran three days of action to combat shoplifting and theft-related issues. This has been completed in conjunction with the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP).

“A new joint action plan is also being developed with the Safer Hastings Partnership (SHP) to look at how we can better work with our partners to combat the issues we know are having an impact on the public.