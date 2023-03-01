Police 'thank public for their help in investigation' after a body of a baby is found in Sussex woods

Sussex and Metropolitan Police have given out their ‘heartfelt thanks to the public for the help in their investigation’ after the body of a baby was found in Sussex woods.

The police thanked the public for their help following a news conference in Lewes this evening (March 1).

Chief Superintendent James Collis, from Sussex Police gave his thanks to the many volunteers who helped in the searches and came forward with information.

He said: "I would once again like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carry out this investigation.

“We would like to thank again the member of the public whose information led to the arrests, the huge number of people who came forward with information and those who have volunteered to assist with the searches.

"We would first and foremost like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the wider family of the baby at this difficult time.

“We understand that the conclusion to this search will be heart-breaking for the local community and public who have been impacted by, and so supportive of, this search and investigation from the outset.

"We will continue to support the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigation, and the wider community as we all come to terms with this tragedy.”

Police have also not confirmed the baby is theirs and said a post-mortem examination would take place and also said that it is ‘imperative’ that members of the public refrain from speculation.

Police urgently called this press conference outside Sussex Police HQ, which is nearly half an hour's drive from where searches have been taking place and the couple were arrested on Monday evening.

Having initially been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the pair were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, according to the Met Police. They had been on the run for more than two months before they were found in Brighton.

They were arrested in Stanmer Villas at around 9.30pm on Monday (February 27) after a member of the public saw them in a shop in Hollingbury Place – but their newborn baby was not with them.