Police to intensify search for missing Bognor Regis man

Mr Stokes hasn’t been seen since July 16 and police have been searching for him for several weeks, to no avail.

A spokesperson has warned residents of an increased police presence in Elmer tomorrow (August 2) as officers extend their search.

He is described as 5’ 10”, of medium build and with grey hair. It is not known what clothing he may currently be wearing. He was last seen at 7.30pm at The Cabin, a pub on Elmer Road.

David Stokes, missing

Residents have been urged to check sheds, outhouses and garages for him.