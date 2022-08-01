Police to intensify search for missing Bognor Regis man

Mr Stokes hasn’t been seen since July 16 and police have been searching for him for several weeks, to no avail.
A spokesperson has warned residents of an increased police presence in Elmer tomorrow (August 2) as officers extend their search.
He is described as 5’ 10”, of medium build and with grey hair. It is not known what clothing he may currently be wearing. He was last seen at 7.30pm at The Cabin, a pub on Elmer Road.
Residents have been urged to check sheds, outhouses and garages for him.
Police have asked anyone with relevant information, or who knows his whereabouts, to get in touch online or over the phone, quoting 537 of 17/07.