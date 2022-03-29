Police warn Midhurst residents as thieves target cars

Officers were dispatched to Midhurst and surrounding areas following reports that thieves were targeting vehicles in rural car park spots.

Police went on to advise residents on how to protect their property from crooks.

Taking to social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Some of our team have been out on patrol in Midhurst and the surrounding area in response to reports of vehicle breaks in rural car parks.

Officers left local residents with handy flyers

"Over 100 leaflets have been given out, we’ve spoken with many local residents and crime prevention advice given.

"We would ask that you always take steps to secure your vehicle and remove any possessions where possible."

Sussex Police offered the following advice:

— Don't leave anything in your car - if it's not there, then it can't be stolen.

Sussex Police in Midhurst

— Thieves aren't picky, so don't leave even low-value items in your car including loose change.

— Always ensure your vehicle is locked when you leave it.

— Often thieves will smash and grab first and look later to see if what they've stolen is valuable.

— Former car thieves say it takes less than 20 seconds to search your vehicle.

— Don't hide it - if you hide items under the seat or in the glove box, chances are someone will have watched you.

— If you have something of value, don’t leave it in the car, take it with you.