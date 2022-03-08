Policing seeking identities in Crawley rape investigation

Police investigating a rape in Crawley are appealing for information related to the identities of the two men pictured.
Officers were in the town centre on Friday (March 5) when they were made aware of a woman in distress in the grounds of St John's Church.
She reported that she had been raped and said her personal belongings had been stolen by people not known to her. The incident took place between 3am and 4.15am, she said.
The victim was supported by officers in attendance and continues to receive specialist help as the investigation continues.
Officers have reason to believe the two men pictured could help assist enquiries. They are keen to identify and speak with them.
The men, or anyone who recognises them, have been asked to get in touch with the police.
Officers are also asking to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at that time, or may have access to other relevant information, CCTV or dash cam footage.
Members of the public can contact the police by calling 101, or visiting the Sussex Police website and quoting Operation Cottonworth. They can also pass information to the police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.