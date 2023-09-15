BREAKING
Possible medical incident sparks emergency response in Littlehampton

A possible medical incident has sparked a large emergency response in Littlehampton this evening (September 15).
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Sep 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 19:50 BST
Emergency services on the scene in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie MitchellEmergency services on the scene in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency services on the scene in Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire and rescue crews, paramedics and police officers were called to Norfolk Road in Littlehampton at approximately 6pm this evening to what some residents have suggested could be a medical incident.

paramedics and police offered assistance while fire and rescue crews used an aerial ladder platform to reach the second storey of a residence, pictures show.

More on this as we have it.