‘Predatory’ Camber man jailed for rape of teenage girls

Police said Scott Mucklow, 29, of Denham Way, Camber, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday (February 24) having previously been convicted of raping a teenage girl in 2009, and of three counts of raping another teenage girl several years later.
Mucklow will be a registered sex offender for life.
Detective Constable Paul Harrison, of the East Sussex Safeguardng Investigations Unit, said: “We were able to fully investigate the offending against both girls and bring him to justice, with their support which included giving evidence against him in court.
“Mucklow was a predatory and oppressive exploiter of these two young girls. This sentencing shows once more that we can successfully investigate such people and provide support to their vicitms.”
Police said he was found not guilty of an offence of coercive and controlling conduct against the second victim.