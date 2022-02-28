‘Predatory’ Camber man jailed for rape of teenage girls

A man from Camber who raped two teenage girls has been jailed for 13 years.

By Richard Gladstone
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:56 pm

Police said Scott Mucklow, 29, of Denham Way, Camber, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday (February 24) having previously been convicted of raping a teenage girl in 2009, and of three counts of raping another teenage girl several years later.

Mucklow will be a registered sex offender for life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hastings mum and daughters’ terror after Bexhill knifeman breaks into their home

Scott Mucklow. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220228-123202001

Detective Constable Paul Harrison, of the East Sussex Safeguardng Investigations Unit, said: “We were able to fully investigate the offending against both girls and bring him to justice, with their support which included giving evidence against him in court.

“Mucklow was a predatory and oppressive exploiter of these two young girls. This sentencing shows once more that we can successfully investigate such people and provide support to their vicitms.”

Vulnerable teenager made to travel from Hastings to sell heroin and crack cocaine

Police said he was found not guilty of an offence of coercive and controlling conduct against the second victim.