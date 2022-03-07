Prison time for Brighton man who made sexual comments to women in Lewes Road

Jamie Lee Parsons, 31, unemployed of Stanley Court, Lewes Road, Brighton pleaded guilty Hove Crown Court on March 1 to causing a public nuisance by making sexual and otherwise inappropriate remarks to female staff members, customers and bystanders in Lewes Road between May and October last year.

Alongside the imprisonment, Parsons was given an indefinite restraining order. He is prohibited from entering two shops on Lewes Road, loitering outside them, and from contacting following any of the women involved.

He pleaded not-guilty to sexually assaulting one of the women involved in the case, but her evidence was included in the conviction and sentencing. The separate charge of sexual assault by touching will lay on the court file.

Jamie Lee Parsons was sentenced to eight years in prison

Parsons was arrested after one of the shops filed a report with Sussex Police. The report prompted an investigation by Brighton Neighbourhood Policing who soon traced and arrested Parsons after interviewing female victims and investigating CCTV footage.

The investigation continued and it became clear that Parsons had approached other women in a similar manner. Officers led an extensive investigation into reports from the prior six months of unidentified males behaving in a similar way. The investigation revealed other women targeted by Parsons who did not make police reports at the time.

The force identification unit also played an important role in the investigation, carrying out ID procedures on 12 occasions to ensure Parsons was linked to the offences.

Parson harassed women unknown to him, made inappropriate, sometimes sexual comments, asked for personal details and even followed some of them. His ten identified victims felt fear, distress and some reported feeling unsafe leaving their place of work.

Parsons initially denied the charges, but pleaded guilty when faced with CCTV evidence and identification by victims in court.

Detective inspector Simon Morgan said: "We will always seek to take action on reports of inappropriate and offensive behaviour towards women and girls, and will do all we can to prosecute offenders and bring them to justice.