‘Profilic offender’ jailed for care home burglaries in Seaford, Peacehaven and Brighton

Luke Banner, of Spencer Road in Emsworth, Hampshire, took cash from four care homes for elderly people earlier this year, police confirmed.

Police said on May 22 he stole a charity box belonging to the air ambulance service from Homeshore House in Sutton Road, Seaford; a cash box belonging to the care home from Hometye House in Claremont Road, Seaford; and a cash box belonging to a greetings card company from Sheldon House in Eastern Road, Brighton.

Then on June 6, police say he stole a charity box belonging to the RNLI from Nevill Lodge in Rowe Avenue, Peacehaven.

Luke Banner. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211020-153517001

According to police, while the total value of cash stolen is unknown, it is believed to be ‘small change’ on each occasion.

Following enquiries, 30-year-old Banner was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary with intent to steal.

Police say it was CCTV and fingerprints that linked Banner to these crimes.

He pleaded guilty to all four offences in court on August 20 and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on October 1, police say.

He was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment, according to police. The seriousness of his crimes and previous offending history was taken into consideration.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police called Banner a ‘prolific offender’ who was well known to police and the community because he’d received 20 previous convictions for 65 offences, police confirmed.

Investigating officer, PC David Wilkinson, of Eastbourne Investigations, said, “Banner has an extensive history of similar offences, and thanks to the cooperation of all four victims we were able to arrest him and bring him to justice.