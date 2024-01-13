A prolific criminal has been jailed after admitting 16 offences in Worthing, police have revealed.

Sussex Police said Frazier Furlong, 27, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to two years in year for the crimes – including burglary, assault and drug possession – over a two-week period in Worthing.

Furlong had been charged with: three counts of assaulting an emergency worker; two counts of burglary; two counts of obstructing a constable from performing their duty; theft; fraud; attempted burglary; possession of cocaine and five counts of criminal damage for incidents that span from October 28 to November 8.

A police spokesperson said: “On October 28, Furlong attempted to break into a property in Poulters Lane, Worthing. After he was unsuccessful, he went to another property on Offington Drive where he damaged a TV and a car which was parked in the drive.

"He was then arrested and taken to Worthing Custody Centre, where he assaulted an officer.”

On November 2, Furlong broke into a pub on Warwick Street, Worthing and stole alcohol, before breaking into another pub in Brighton Road, police said.

"Later that day he smashed a car window and proceeded to resist arrest,” a spokesperson added.

"On November 8, Furlong stole an Xbox from Currys in Lyons Farm, Worthing and went on to sell it at a pawn shop before smashing the windows of two shops in Brighton Road and Warwick Street.”

Furlong was then arrested and searched where he ‘assaulted an officer and resisted arrest’. He was also ‘found in possession of cocaine’, police added.

Police confirmed that Furlong pleaded guilty to all 16 offences and was sentenced when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 8.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Furlong caused a huge amount of distress to his victims and committed a number of unacceptable crimes in a short time frame.