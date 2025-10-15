A man was responsible for transporting migrants to the UK in a yacht which ran aground in East Sussex, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Mohammed Ali Nareman, 37, from London, committed multiple people smuggling offences by transporting migrants to the UK in small boats, HGVs and a yacht, it added.

A judge at Maidstone Crown Court had previously ruled the Iraqi national was unfit to stand trial because he suffered from PTSD, panic attacks and depression, meaning he could not be cross-examined nor properly instruct defence lawyers, the NCA added.

But the judge did order a trial of facts, based on evidence gathered by the NCA, should still take place.

Following this, a jury at the same court on Tuesday (October 14) found Nareman had committed people smuggling offences, the NCA added.

A spokesperson said: “Officers from the NCA identified that Nareman, alongside a second man Ali Omar Karim, 47, from Portsmouth was behind an incident in February 2022 where a yacht was run aground in Rye, Sussex.

“Karim was controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East and his phone showed he was involved in the movement of people from Serbia, Turkey, Kosovo, Bosnia and other countries through border crossings in Romania and Hungary using HGVs.”

The NCA said within two hours of the February 2022 incident in Rye, 14 individuals from Iran, Iraq and Albania, including two children, were detained by Border Force officers.

Their phones were examined and video clips were found showing people on board the yacht.

The NCA said when translated, they said: ‘we are all Hama Kalari's passengers, thank the great God now we are in the water’.

One of the migrants had been in contact with Nareman prior to the event, leading NCA officers to arrest him at his home on April 19, 2023, and widen their investigation into his activities, the NCA said.

The spokesperson said: “Nareman's own phone showed he had travelled from his home to Rye on February 12, 2022. Images were found on his device of maps of the French and British coastlines, seemingly planning a crossing.

“Images of migrant passports and messages of him directing people to his home via postcode were also discovered, as well as a video of Nareman holding a large sum of cash totalling £50,000.”

The phone also contained multiple conversations with contacts regarding HGV and small boats crossings, the prices migrants were charged, and even arguments with other facilitators relating to crossing attempts, the NCA said.

This evidence allowed NCA investigators to establish Nareman was the Hama Kalari referred to in the migrant videos, the NCA added.

It said a further phone was found at the property, hidden under a child's play tent, that showed videos, photos, messages and voice messages that suggested his involvement in people trafficking.

The NCA said evidence on Karim's phone suggested those trafficked paid £800 to £1,000 to get into the EU, and then charged a further, larger amount to get from France to the UK.

Messages showed the pair discussing another people smuggling attempt in November 2022 which suggested they charged migrants £1,650 each for a crossing in an HGV, the NCA said.

It added Karim was arrested in Portsmouth in March 2024 and pleaded guilty to people smuggling offences in June 2024.

He will be sentenced on January 8, 2026.

Nareman will remain in custody until the same date, the NCA said.

Rachel Bramley, from the NCA, said: “Mohammed Ali Nareman was extremely prolific in the criminal world of people smuggling. His messages with Karim and others showed the group's disdain for the people they were transporting – they were seen as nothing more than a commodity for them to make money from.

“Our investigators uncovered their extensive digital footprint, which showed months of activity organising crossings both by small boats and HGVs, sharing routes and prices, receiving praise in videos of migrants on their crossings and boasting of the proceeds they made.”