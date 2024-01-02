A prolific shoplifter, who targeted multiple Sussex businesses and assaulted a security guard, has been given a year-long jail sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Amy Jones, 31 – of no fixed address – has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment for 19 offences across Sussex which span between July 4 and September 6, 2023.

Across the two months, Jones targeted:

– Co-op, High Street, Shoreham;

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Jones, 31 – of no fixed address – has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment for 19 offences across Sussex which span between July 4 and September 6, 2023. Photo: Sussex Police

– Waterstones, George Street, Hove;

– M&S, Montague Street, Worthing;

– Tesco Express, Goring Road, Worthing;

– Co-op, Plaza Parade, Worthing;

– Co-op, South Street, Worthing;

– Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing;

– Co-op, Ham Road, Shoreham

"Jones stole more than £2,000 worth of stock across the 18 incidents,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was also charged with assaulting a security guard for the incident at M&S, Montague Street on July 10.”

Police said Jones was also handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) and was fined £187 compensation when she appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 15.

Sergeant Sam Milsom said: “We take shoplifting very seriously and those who think they can get away with it will be sentenced.