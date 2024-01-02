Prolific Sussex shoplifter assaulted a security guard; jail sentence revealed
Sussex Police said Amy Jones, 31 – of no fixed address – has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment for 19 offences across Sussex which span between July 4 and September 6, 2023.
Across the two months, Jones targeted:
– Co-op, High Street, Shoreham;
– Waterstones, George Street, Hove;
– M&S, Montague Street, Worthing;
– Tesco Express, Goring Road, Worthing;
– Co-op, Plaza Parade, Worthing;
– Co-op, South Street, Worthing;
– Co-op, Rowlands Road, Worthing;
– Co-op, Ham Road, Shoreham
"Jones stole more than £2,000 worth of stock across the 18 incidents,” a police spokesperson said.
"She was also charged with assaulting a security guard for the incident at M&S, Montague Street on July 10.”
Police said Jones was also handed a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) and was fined £187 compensation when she appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 15.
Sergeant Sam Milsom said: “We take shoplifting very seriously and those who think they can get away with it will be sentenced.
“The team worked really hard to collate all of the incidents and this wouldn’t have happened without their persistence.”