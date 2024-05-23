Prolific Worthing shoplifter is jailed and banned from multiple stores
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said Karly Everson, 37 – of no fixed address – pleaded guilty to 14 counts of shoplifting when she appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on April 29.
"Everson was responsible for 14 shoplifting incidents between March 11 and April 15, in which she stole more than £1000 worth of stock,” a police spokesperson said.
"In that time, Everson stole from: Co-op in Manor Parade, South Street, Plaza Parade and Cricketers Parade; Tesco Express in Dominion Road and Broadwater; B&M in Chatsworth Road and Superdrug in Montague Street.”
Everson was arrested and charged on April 18, police said. She was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment and handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
The CBO prevents her from entering a number of stores in Worthing, as well as any Tesco in West Sussex or Co-op in Sussex.
She must also leave a store if she is asked to do so, police confirmed.
Sergeant Craig Burgess said: “This is a good result for a prolific offender in Worthing. Retail workers shouldn’t have to face the prospect of their stock being stolen when they go to work.
“We have put yet another prolific criminal behind bars, the court have also authorised our CBO application which will help control her offending on release from prison.”