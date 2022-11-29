The prosthetic limb was taken on Thursday, November 3, from a red Suzuki car in St Peter’s Cresent, police have said.
Nearly five weeks later and police are issuing an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
In an appeal on social media this morning (Tuesday, November 29) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re appealing for information after a prosthetic leg was stolen from a red Suzuki in St Peter’s Crescent, Selsey, on 3 November. The theft has caused considerable distress to the disabled victim, aged 56, and his family.“The item is described as an above-the-knee prosthetic limb with a blue socket and Crystal Palace eagle on it. We’re urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it to us on 101 or online: https://orlo.uk/khTyl quoting reference 47220214791.”