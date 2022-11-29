In an appeal on social media this morning (Tuesday, November 29) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re appealing for information after a prosthetic leg was stolen from a red Suzuki in St Peter’s Crescent, Selsey, on 3 November. The theft has caused considerable distress to the disabled victim, aged 56, and his family.“The item is described as an above-the-knee prosthetic limb with a blue socket and Crystal Palace eagle on it. We’re urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it to us on 101 or online: https://orlo.uk/khTyl quoting reference 47220214791.”