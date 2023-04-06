Edit Account-Sign Out
Quad bike and high value tools stolen: new burglary alerts in Cuckfield, East Grinstead and Scaynes Hill

Sussex Police have issued three new burglary alerts for the past week.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

Police said the first took place in Stapleford Road in Cuckfield on Sunday, April 2, and involved the attempted theft of building materials.

Police said an individual was seen breaking into property and was believed to be looking for building materials. They said the suspect’s vehicle was a Blue VW Caddy Van but said the registration plates were for a red BMW. Police added that there had been a previous break-in where high value materials were stolen.

The second incident happened in Manning Close in East Grinstead on Friday, April 1, police said.

Police have issued three new burglary alerts for Mid SussexPolice have issued three new burglary alerts for Mid Sussex
A police spokesperson said: “Garage broken into. High value tools stolen including golf clubs and pressure washer products.”

Police said the third incident happened in Nash Lane in Scaynes Hill overnight from Monday to Tuesday, April 3-4. They said that a quad bike was taken from the property, along with gardening equipment.

Sussex Police advise people to call 101 when they do not require an urgent response, but say that in an emergency when there is immediate danger people should always call 999. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, can use TypeTalk on 18000 or by sending a text to 65999. Alternatively people with information about these incidents can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

