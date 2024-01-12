‘Racially aggravated incident’ in West Sussex village: police issue image of man who could help with enquiries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said that the man may be able to help them with their enquiries into a ‘racially aggravated public order incident’ in Crawley Down.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old woman was in the playground in Station Road and reported being racially abused by a group of men in a car which drove past her. The incident allegedly happened at just before 4pm on Tuesday 13 June last year.
“Following enquiries, two men from Crawley Down, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment. A 21-year-old man from Horley was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment and malicious communications. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Sussex Police have asked anyone who recognises this man to contact them online or call them on 101, quoting serial number 169 of 13/06.