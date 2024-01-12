Sussex Police are asking for help identifying a man in a photograph.

Police said that the man may be able to help them with their enquiries into a ‘racially aggravated public order incident’ in Crawley Down.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old woman was in the playground in Station Road and reported being racially abused by a group of men in a car which drove past her. The incident allegedly happened at just before 4pm on Tuesday 13 June last year.

“Following enquiries, two men from Crawley Down, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment. A 21-year-old man from Horley was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment and malicious communications. All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.”