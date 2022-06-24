Reality TV star Katie Price faces sentence today at Lewes Crown Court

The former glamour model and mother of five, who lives at Dial Post near Horsham, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée.

The 44-year-old sent abusive messages to ex husband Kieran Hayler about his partner Michelle Penticost.

The restraining order banned her from contacting Michelle after she swore at her in a school playground in 2019.

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court today

It banned her from contacting Miss Penticost ‘directly or indirectly.’

The TV star will hear today whether she will be jailed for the offence.