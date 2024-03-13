Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said Ian Crockford, 52 – of Stone Lane in Salvington – was the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) after being jailed for child sex offences in 2019.

The SHPO severely restricted his access to digital devices and vulnerable people, police said.

A spokesperson added: “On March 7, 2023, new information was received about Crockford being in possession of further indecent images of children.

Ian Crockford, 52 – of Stone Lane in Salvington – was was sentenced to three-years in jail. Photo: Sussex Police

“He was arrested and analysis of his mobile phone and computers showed hundreds of indecent images of children.

“He also had shared illegal images of children and instructed another person on how to abuse a child.

“He was subsequently charged with six counts of making or distributing indecent images of a child, one count of publishing an obscene article and breaching his SHPO.”

Crockford pleaded guilty to all charges at Worthing Magistrates Court on December 12, 2023 and was released on court bail awaiting sentence.

The police spokesperson added: “While on court bail, officers identified that Crockford had breached his bail conditions and committed further criminal offences by obtaining a new mobile phone and attempting to sexually communicate with children.

"More indecent images of children were also found on his device.

“Crockford was again arrested and charged with four further counts of making or distributing indecent images of children, publishing an obscene article and another breach of his SHPO.”

Police said Crockford pleaded guilty to all charges again and, at Lewes Crown Court on February 29, 2024, was sentenced to three-years imprisonment for all matters.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hitchcock, of West Sussex’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are so important to protect our victims and the community and our officers have shown hard work and dedication to catch Crockford. Offenders who are looking at breaching their orders will be punished, and this should serve as a warning.