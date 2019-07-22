Regular people can help catch speeding and antisocial drivers in police speedwatch scheme

Sussex Police is calling for volunteers to help track speeding and antisocial driving across East Sussex.

Community Speedwatch (CSW) is recruiting volunteer coordinators and operators in the Eastbourne, Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford, Peacehaven, Woodingdean and Rottingdean areas.

The force says the scheme has a proven track record in helping to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads.

CSW officer Steve O’Connell said, “The groups are a valued volunteer resource that help the community enormously in helping to bring the problem of speeding under control, they produce across Sussex in excess of 3,500 records per month that involves letters going out to registered keepers of vehicles via Operation Crackdown.

“The groups are highly trained and work to a strict protocol with equipment issued and accuracy checked by Sussex Police.

“Any vehicles not adhering to the speed limit in residential areas are reported to the police who then go on to issue the letters after verification.”

Sussex Police now has more than 200 local groups and 1,300 operators and coordinators across the force area with the Community SpeedWatch Online platform.

Officer O’Connell said, “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and by working together we can effectively help protect our communities from antisocial driving. Remember anyone can report antisocial driving through the Operation Crackdown website.

“The definition of antisocial driving is: driving that is careless, deliberately aggressive or dangerous.

“We also offer other important road safety advice through the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.”

Anyone interested can join by going to www.communityspeedwatch.org.

If you would like further information or to have an informal discussion, Steve and the CSW team can be contacted by emailing csw@sussex.pnn.police.uk