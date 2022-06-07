Report of schoolgirls being grabbed in Hove: Brighton man arrested, say police

Police said officers received reports of a man having accosted two teenagers shortly before 9am.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries were carried out and a suspect – a 43-year-old man from Brighton – was swiftly arrested on suspicion of taking a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control.

"He remains in custody at this time."

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “This was a frightening experience for two young girls, but thanks to the swift work of our response officers a suspect was taken into custody within a few hours of the reports being received.