A police investigation is underway after a man was found injured in Crawley.

Sussex Police said officers were called just after 7.30am this morning (Friday December 1) to ‘reports of blood in the area of Manor Royal’.

"A man was located within a business premises nearby with a wound described as not life threatening/changing,” a police spokesperson said.

"The ambulance service attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for further treatment.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue."