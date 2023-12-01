BREAKING

'Reports of blood' - Police hunt for clues after man found injured in Crawley; no arrests made

A police investigation is underway after a man was found injured in Crawley.
By Sam Morton
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT
Sussex Police said officers were called just after 7.30am this morning (Friday December 1) to ‘reports of blood in the area of Manor Royal’.

"A man was located within a business premises nearby with a wound described as not life threatening/changing,” a police spokesperson said.

"The ambulance service attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sussex Police (Stock image / Sussex World)Sussex Police (Stock image / Sussex World)
"There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could assist the investigation, is asked to report online or call police on 101 quoting reference: 202 of 01/12.