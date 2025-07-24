Reports of ‘unexploded munitions’ in Newhaven and man arrested on suspicion of burglary: photos show police at scene

The photos show police vehicles, police tape and officers in Newfield Road.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner first reported the road closure at about 2pm. AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to police incident on Newfield Road both ways from A259 Brighton Road to Church Hill. Traffic is coping well.”

Sussex Police confirmed at 6.14pm: “Police are currently responding to Newfield Road, Newhaven, following reports of unexploded munitions discovered inside a property.

“As a precaution, officers have established a 50-metre cordon around the area. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called in to assess the items.

“Officers are continuing to engage with local residents, and are advising those in surrounding properties to leave their homes while emergency services work to safely resolve the matter.”

Lewes District Council said on Facebook at 6.30pm: “Lewes District Council is setting up a rest centre at the Hillcrest Centre for anyone impacted impacted by this.”

Lewes Police posted an update on Facebook at 9.42pm to say the 50-metre cordon is still in place and added that EOD are at the scene assessing the items.

Police said: “Officers are continuing to engage with local residents and the council. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes as soon as we are sure it is safe for them to do so.

“A 54-year-old man from Newhaven has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident. He remains in custody at this time.

“There is nothing to suggest that this incident is terror-related. Please continue to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work. Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.”

A Lewes Police update at 10.52pm confirmed that residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Police said: “Officers are speaking with those directly impacted to offer support and updates. A police scene guard will remain at the property overnight as part of our ongoing enquiries. We would like to thank everyone affected for their co-operation and patience while this incident was dealt with.”

1 . Newhaven The bomb disposal van in Newfield Road, Newhaven, on Thursday evening (July 24) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Newhaven The bomb disposal van in Newfield Road, Newhaven, on Thursday evening (July 24) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Newhaven The bomb disposal van in Newfield Road, Newhaven, on Thursday evening (July 24) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures