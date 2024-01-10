Residents threatened with knife at West Sussex properties
Sussex Police said officers received a ‘report of a disturbance’ at Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 3.
"A man entered a property in possession of a knife and threatened the residents,” a police spokesperson said.
"Later that day, at around 8pm, a man entered a property in Ravenscroft, Storrington and threatened a woman with a knife, causing minor injuries her. He then damaged the victim’s glasses by stamping on them.”
Police said the suspect was detained and arrested, and later identified as Zac Brazil, 26, of no fixed address. He has since been convicted of eight offences following the ‘12-hour crime spree’, police said.
A spokesperson added: “He was also found with cannabis on him when searched by officers.
“The previous day, Brazil had been caught driving while disqualified and without insurance.
“Brazil was later charged with criminal damage, common assault, affray, possession of a knife, possession of a Class B drug, fail to cooperate with a preliminary test, driving without insurance and disqualified driving.”
Brazil appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 5 and ‘pleaded guilty to all of the charges’, police said.
He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 2 for sentencing.