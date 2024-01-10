A man, armed with a knife, entered two West Sussex properties during a ‘12-hour crime spree’, police have said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers received a ‘report of a disturbance’ at Pengelly Gardens, Littlehampton at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 3.

"A man entered a property in possession of a knife and threatened the residents,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Later that day, at around 8pm, a man entered a property in Ravenscroft, Storrington and threatened a woman with a knife, causing minor injuries her. He then damaged the victim’s glasses by stamping on them.”

Sussex Police news (Sussex World / stock image)

Police said the suspect was detained and arrested, and later identified as Zac Brazil, 26, of no fixed address. He has since been convicted of eight offences following the ‘12-hour crime spree’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “He was also found with cannabis on him when searched by officers.

“The previous day, Brazil had been caught driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brazil was later charged with criminal damage, common assault, affray, possession of a knife, possession of a Class B drug, fail to cooperate with a preliminary test, driving without insurance and disqualified driving.”

Brazil appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 5 and ‘pleaded guilty to all of the charges’, police said.