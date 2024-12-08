Retired police dog rescues ‘vulnerable’ missing man in Sussex

A retired police dog came to the rescue of a 'vulnerable' missing man in Sussex whilst out on a walk in the woods to celebrate his 12th birthday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bear, a German Shepherd who retired from Sussex Police in 2020, was out on a walk on November 28 when he located and alerted his owner Julia Pope, a former police officer, to a man in dense undergrowth near Eastbourne.

The man, who officers had been searching for without success, was found ‘confused, wet and cold’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But thanks to Bear’s heroics, Sussex Police officers were able to provide the ‘critical help’ the man needed.

Bear, a retired police dog, found a vulnerable man police were searching for in Eastbourne. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Once a hero, always a hero!

“While celebrating his 12th birthday last week, retired police dog Bear ended up helping someone in need!

“Using his sharp instincts, Bear alerted his owner, Julia Pope (a former police officer), after sniffing out a missing man trapped in dense undergrowth near #Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His quick actions led local officers to provide the critical help the man needed.

“Even in retirement, Bear proves that true heroes come in all forms.”

A spokesperson from the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a national charity supporting serving and retired police dogs from across the United Kingdom, added: “RPD Bear from Sussex Police was celebrating his 12th birthday with a long walk, when, on his way back, he located and alerted his owners to a man in dense undergrowth.

“The man was confused, wet, and cold, and unable to get up.

“Unbeknownst to RPD Bear, the man was a vulnerable missing person who officers had been searching for without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area was dark and very cold, but thanks to RPD Bear, the man received the help he needed from local officers.

“RPD Bear, you're a true hero, showing us that even in retirement, you can still save lives.”