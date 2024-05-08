Rise in burglaries in West Sussex sparks police warning
Adur and Worthing Police said there has been an ‘increase in reports of burglaries’ both to businesses and homes across Chichester, Arun & Worthing in recent weeks.
“Sentimental belongings, retail stock and safes containing cash and valuables have been targeted, with damage being caused to gain entry,” a police spokesperson said.
"If you notice anyone acting suspiciously or actively breaking into any properties or premises, please call 999 at the time.
"A description of the person(s), their clothing and direction they go in is really helpful to us.”
If you discover any attempted break-ins, tool marks around doors or windows, you are asked to report this to the police by calling 101 or filling out an online form.
The police spokesperson added: "We encourage the reporting of anyone acting suspiciously, any attempt breaks to businesses and properties. These reports help us to build up a picture of offending and identify opportunities to catch those responsible.”
For more information on how to protect your home from crime, visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/burglary.