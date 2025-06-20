Rock thrown through window of Worthing Custody Centre; teenage girl arrested

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 18:27 BST
A teenage girl has been arrested after a window was damaged at Worthing Custody Centre.

Photos taken on Thursday (June 19) showed a window had been boarded up at the custody suite in Centenary House, Durrington Lane.

Police tape, warning people not to cross, was also visible.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police explained: “A 15-year-old girl from Lancing is being investigated for throwing a rock through the window of Worthing custody suite after being released from custody for criminal damage.

“She was arrested for criminal damage and bailed until August 19.”

