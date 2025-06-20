Photos taken on Thursday (June 19) showed a window had been boarded up at the custody suite in Centenary House, Durrington Lane.
Police tape, warning people not to cross, was also visible.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police explained: “A 15-year-old girl from Lancing is being investigated for throwing a rock through the window of Worthing custody suite after being released from custody for criminal damage.
“She was arrested for criminal damage and bailed until August 19.”
1. Rock thrown through window at Worthing Custody Centre
Photos taken on Thursday (June 19) showed a window had been boarded up at the custody suite in Centenary House, Durrington Lane. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Rock thrown through window at Worthing Custody Centre
Photos taken on Thursday (June 19) showed a window had been boarded up at the custody suite in Centenary House, Durrington Lane. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Rock thrown through window at Worthing Custody Centre
Photos taken on Thursday (June 19) showed a window had been boarded up at the custody suite in Centenary House, Durrington Lane. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
4. Rock thrown through window at Worthing Custody Centre
Photos taken on Thursday (June 19) showed a window had been boarded up at the custody suite in Centenary House, Durrington Lane. Photo: Eddie Mitchell