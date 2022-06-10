Police said Father Anthony White, 64, now of Cross-In-Hand, Heathfield, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday, June 10.

Police said White had been convicted at Chichester Crown Court on April 1 of two offences of indecent assault and an offence of buggery against a boy in the early 1990s while he was an Assistant Priest at St Johns Church.

A police spokesperson said: “White was sentenced to 10 years and six months for the offence of buggery, and five years for each offence of indecent assault, to run concurrently.

"He will serve two thirds of his sentence in prison.

"The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit after a report was received by police for the first time in 2020.

"The victim has been supported by specially trained officers and officers have had full co-operation from church authorities throughout the investigation."

Detective Constable Yvonne Daddow said: “I would like to thank the witnesses for their time in coming forward to support the police in this investigation.

"We will always investigate such cases and provide support to victims, seeking justice wherever possible no matter how long ago the events are said to have happened."