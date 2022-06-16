Rother police fits 'phone blocker' in fight against scammers

Rother Police fitted a phone blocker for a victim of fraud and has encouraged people to find out how to protect against scam calls.

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 9:15 am

A Rother Police spokesperson said: “This afternoon we've fitted a TrueCall phone blocker device. This ensures that a vulnerable victim in our community isn’t subjected to any further scam phone calls.”

TrueCall phone blocker blocks unwelcome callers and asks unrecognised callers to identify themselves before it puts them through.

It was fitted as part of Operation Signature – a campaign to support victims of fraud.

The work focuses on protecting of vulnerable people, preventing them from further financial loss.

Sussex Police provides some preventative measures to avoid being targeted. This includes changing a phone number to an ex-directory number, re-directing mail, and offering advice on call blocking devices.

They also offered guidance on things to remember, such as to not share personal information with unknown people and to call a relative or friend if you are ever in doubt.

For more information please visit the Sussex Police website.