According to police, on the afternoon of November 2, 2021, a 66-year-old man was cleaning some paintbrushes outside his address in Elm Place, Rustington, when he was approached by David Graham.

Without warning, he was stabbed in the chest, and as he attempted to run away, he was stabbed again in the back, said Sussex Police.

The man collapsed to the floor and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, while Graham made off from the scene in his car.

David Graham, 66, attacked someone without warning in the chest and in the back before making his getaway in his car. Photo: Susse Police

After evading police for two days, he was located at another address in the village and arrested two days later, police added.

Graham, also aged 66, lived in the flat above his victim and both were initially on good terms. But the relationship deteriorated over a period of time.

Police added that in a police interview he declined to give an account for his actions and replied ‘no comment’ to most questions put to him.

Graham pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent at a previous hearing, and at Lewes Crown Court on April 12, he was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment, police said.

Investigating officer, detective constable Charlotte Carter, said: “This was an unprovoked attack in which Graham intentionally wounded his neighbour and left him for dead.

“Fortunately, the victim’s wife dialled 999 immediately, which ensured he was able to get the emergency treatment he needed to survive.

“It goes without saying that using a weapon such as a knife can lead to devastating consequences, and that’s why we continue to work with partners across the force to provide education and enforcement.”