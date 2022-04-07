Sabina Nessa: Eastbourne murderer due to be sentenced

During the trial held earlier this year the court heard how Koci Selamaj drove to Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, where he hid in bushes until he saw her.

Selamaj, of Terminus Road, had never met her nor had any links to Ms Nessa, the court heard.

According to Met Police, he carried out a ‘brutal and sustained attack’, using a metal traffic warning sign as the murder weapon, before hiding her body and driving home.

Sabina Nessa - April 2022 update

A major investigation resulted in his conviction at the Old Bailey in February. Selamaj pleaded guilty to Ms Nessa’s murder on February 25, Met Police confirmed.

The court hearing went ahead today at the Old Bailey. Mr Justice Sweeney will deliver his sentence tomorrow morning (Friday, April 8).

DCI Neil John, who led the investigation into Ms Nessa’s murder, said, “Selamaj’s senseless attack cut short the life of a completely innocent woman who had so much to look forward to. Her family and friends have had their lives turned upside down and my thoughts will always remain with them.

“I can never imagine the pain they have gone through or how they have found the strength to come to court and relive what happened to Sabina. They are truly remarkable.”

• See the Eastbourne Herald website tomorrow for the latest on Selamaj’s sentencing.