Safer Crawley Partnership deploys new CCTV system to monitor crime and anti-social hotspots around the town

A mobile CCTV and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) camera which can be deployed in crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots has been purchased by the Safer Crawley Partnership.

The new camera will be used across the town to defer offending and when crime or anti-social behaviour is reported.

It will be managed by the Safer Crawley Partnership Executive Board and deployment of the camera will be agreed in conjunction with key partner agencies such as Sussex Police, Community Wardens and the Nuisance and Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Cllr Michael Jones and the new CCTV system

The Safer Crawley Partnership is committed to its extensive use; residents or businesses who think the camera should be deployed in a specific location should contact communitysa[email protected]

Councillor Michael Jones is Chair of the Safer Crawley Partnership and Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement at Crawley Borough Council.

Mr Jones said: “This camera is an extremely useful new tool in the fight against crime and anti-social behaviour here in Crawley. Its size makes it adaptable to most locations so although there are ideas for its initial use, we’re also very keen to hear where people think it should be located.”

The Safer Crawley Partnership is made up of Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Probation Service and Clinical Commissioning Group. In addition, it is also supported by the voluntary, community and business sector.

The partnership has a duty to reduce crime and disorder, substance misuse, anti-social behaviour and reduce reoffending.

The partnership’s current priorities are:

Serious and organised crime

Street community

Protecting vulnerable individuals

Business crime

Violence against women and girls

To report a crime in progress, call 999. To report other crimes or anti-social behaviour, visit sussex.police.uk or call 101.