'Scary' Bexhill theft - electric bike stolen from woman by two men

The victim was riding her electric bike from Bexhill towards St Leonards just after 4pm on Monday, July 11 when she was approached by two men near to the beach huts by Ravenside Retail Park, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The stolen bike was a Scott electric bike, which is dark matte camo-green and the tyres have a cream trim.

“One of the men abandoned his bike, stole the victims and both rode off with it.

“The first man is described as white, slim and thought to be in his late teens or early twenties with short dark hair and was wearing a white top with a man bag over his shoulder.

“The second suspect is also described as white, around 5’10” of slim build and thought to be his late teens or early twenties but was wearing all black and had potentially had acne around his chin.”

Detective constable Annie McGarvey added: “This would have been a scary incident for the victim who was casually going about her day before having her electric bike stolen. Although this is an isolated incident I would urge cyclists to visit to take precautions to protect their bike from theft, which can be found on our website.”