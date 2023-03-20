Police are continuing to search for Bradley Moynes, who is wanted in connection with an attack involving a suspected noxious substance in Eastbourne.

A reward of £500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest following the incident at Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road on 11 February, 2022.

A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries when an unknown liquid, believed to be a noxious substance, was thrown in his face.The investigation is ongoing and no other arrests have been made, with police not seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ciara Richardson said: “Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11 and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was swiftly identified.

Police are continuing to search for Bradley Moynes, who is wanted in connection with an attack involving a suspected noxious substance in Eastbourne.

“Since that day we have worked hard with our community partners and neighbouring forces to bring Moynes into custody, but he remains at large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our commitment to getting justice for the three people injured in this unprovoked attack is unwavering.

“We remain in contact with the victims in order to update on any developments, but the current message remains the same – if you know where Bradley Moynes could be or have any information about the incident, please report it online, or call 101 quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately, quoting the serial above.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad