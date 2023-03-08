Selsey man sentenced for two counts of rape, arson, and coercive control

Arthur Norris, known to most as Alfy Norris, sought to isolate the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and control her, police said.
Sussex Police said that he claimed that the victim’s family and friends were “toxic” for her.
Police were alerted after Norris attended her address and set fire to her car.
She then disclosed how she had been raped and controlled by Norris, who forced himself upon her.
Norris, 35, formerly of Montalan Crescent, Selsey, stood trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in December, charged with two counts of rape, arson, and coercive control.
The jury reached unanimous guilty verdicts on all four counts against him.
The court heard how the victim revealed the extent of the sexual offences and abuse after he had attended her address and torched her vehicle in July 22.
Officers swiftly arrested Norris, and he was remanded in custody to await trial.
In court on Monday, March 6, Norris was sentenced to seven years and eight months in custody.
Detective Constable Jason Berney said: “Norris told a string of lies to deflect blame and to convince the people around him, including the victim, that he was not guilty of these offences.
“He was manipulative, but we are pleased that the jury saw through his lies.
“The case demonstrates our determination to get justice for victims of rape. We always take reports seriously, and provide advice about how investigations will proceed.
“Despite his lies, Norris is now behind bars.”