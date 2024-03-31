Serious Brighton assault: Man identified after appeal, police say
A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed officers have found a man they’d like to speak to in relation to a serious assault.
The notice comes after police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to contact yesterday (March 30).
They explained they wanted to speak to the man in relation to a serious assault which took place outside Burger King on June 25 last year.
A spokesperson thanked members of the public who responded to yesterday’s appeal.