Serious Brighton assault: Man identified after appeal, police say

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed officers have found a man they’d like to speak to in relation to a serious assault.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 16:44 BST
The notice comes after police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to contact yesterday (March 30).

They explained they wanted to speak to the man in relation to a serious assault which took place outside Burger King on June 25 last year.

A spokesperson thanked members of the public who responded to yesterday’s appeal.