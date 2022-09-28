Serious collision in Cross in Hand: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle on Saturday, September 24, in Cross in Hand.
Officers attended the scene just after 4pm on Mayfield flat to find a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
A spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment via ambulance. Colleagues from the Highways Agency removed both vehicles from the road, which was re-opened in both directions at about 6.15pm.”
People with information or footage can email [email protected], quoting serial 858 of 24/09.