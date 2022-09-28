Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Serious collision in Cross in Hand: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle on Saturday, September 24, in Cross in Hand.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 5:48 pm

Officers attended the scene just after 4pm on Mayfield flat to find a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

A spokesperson said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment via ambulance. Colleagues from the Highways Agency removed both vehicles from the road, which was re-opened in both directions at about 6.15pm.”

People with information or footage can email [email protected], quoting serial 858 of 24/09.

Police are asking witnesses to a serious collision involving a car and motorcycle in Cross in Hand on September 24 to come forward