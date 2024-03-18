Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said a woman in her late teens reported being approached by a man on a bench outside Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday, February 10.

Sussex Police said the man spoke to her and shook the bench, before sexually assaulting her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe the man pictured in this article may be able to help with their enquiries. He is described by Sussex Police as a white man in his 60s, around 5’10” tall with very short grey hair.

Police are trying to identify this man in relation to a report of a sexual assault in Horsham. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said he was wearing black glasses and a distinctive camouflage jacket with a palm pattern as pictured. He was also wearing black jeans, grey hiking trainers and had a black crossbody bag, Sussex Police added.