Sexual assault in Horsham: Identity appeal after teenager is assaulted outside Sainsbury's
Police said a woman in her late teens reported being approached by a man on a bench outside Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road at around 3.30pm on Saturday, February 10.
Sussex Police said the man spoke to her and shook the bench, before sexually assaulting her.
Police believe the man pictured in this article may be able to help with their enquiries. He is described by Sussex Police as a white man in his 60s, around 5’10” tall with very short grey hair.
Police said he was wearing black glasses and a distinctive camouflage jacket with a palm pattern as pictured. He was also wearing black jeans, grey hiking trainers and had a black crossbody bag, Sussex Police added.
If you recognise him or have any information that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 0824 of 10/02.