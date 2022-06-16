The Safer Arun Partnership has launched its community safety survey to understand more about the issues that most affect residents in the area including Bognor Regis .

The survey is open until Sunday, July 17, and can be completed on the website https://forms.office.com/r/betVMnH0fv.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a statutory requirement for local authority areas to have a Community Safety Partnership that tackles crime and disorder.

Give your views on crime and anti-social behaviour

In Arun, this is known as the Safer Arun Partnership.

Key members include Arun District Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, Fire and Rescue Service, probation, and health services.

Agencies work closely together to identify priority areas and implement a plan to reduce problematic behaviour in our communities.

The results of this survey will help the partnership to formulate a local response to local concerns.

Chair of the Safer Arun Partnership, Councillor Alison Cooper, said: “It’s important for the partnership to consult with residents and give them the

opportunity to tell us what concerns them the most. By hearing what residents have to say, the partnership can ensure that its work addresses local issues to help make

communities feel safer and stronger.

"I encourage as many residents as possible to participate in this survey so that partners can develop comprehensive strategies to reduce crime and nuisance behaviour in the district.”